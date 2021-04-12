Democrat says registration key to ousting SC's Tim Scott

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — More than a year and a half ahead of the 2022 general election, a Democratic state lawmaker is mounting a bid to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, saying her campaign — with the aim of registering 150,000 new voters across South Carolina — has what it takes to tighten the margin Democrats have struggled to close in statewide elections.

“This is a true grassroots effort, focusing on voter registration, engagement and mobilization,” state Rep. Krystle Matthews said in a recent interview with The Associated Press. “We’re going to meet and engage as many people as we can, particularly people who haven’t voted in a while."

Matthews, recently elected to her second term in the state House, represents a district that includes areas north of Charleston. In 2018, she ousted a four-term GOP incumbent, focusing her campaign on what she saw as a need to elect more representatives with “the working person’s voice.”

In that first effort, Matthews has said she raised only $700, focusing nearly entirely on registering new voters and engaging those who hadn’t cast ballots in years. In the end, she won by 7 percentage points.

Now, Matthews said she wants to scale that same strategy up for a statewide campaign.