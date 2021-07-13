Democratic donor’s trial centers on alleged injection fetish

Several men are expected to testify about Buck’s "compulsion to pump drugs into others regardless of the consequences,” prosecutors said.

Some told investigators they believe Buck gave them the powerful sedative known as the date-rape drug, which left them unconscious.

One man, who said he was paid $300 as an escort, said Buck gave him what he said was meth, but it immobilized him on the floor for more than six hours. Buck told the man to leave, but he couldn’t move. When Buck approached him with a buzzing power saw, the man said a surge of adrenalin drove him get to his feet and escape.

Although Dean died in January 2019, it wasn't until September of that year that Buck was arrested after a man overdosed twice in one week.

That alleged victim, Dane Brown, told investigators he had been living in a hotel on Skid Row when he met Buck on Adam4Adam, a gay dating and escort site. He moved in with Buck for part of the summer of 2019 and said Buck injected him with meth on nearly a daily basis for five weeks, according to court documents.

The second time Brown overdosed, he asked Buck to call an ambulance. When Buck refused, Brown said he left the apartment and called 911 from a nearby gas station and was taken to a hospital.