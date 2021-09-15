Democrats could reform 'weaponized' California recall system

“I want to make sure we have is a system where a governor can’t be recalled and replaced by someone" who gets fewer votes because "that’s undemocratic, and there’s really no other way to say that,” said Berman, with Glazer in agreement.

Nineteen states have some sort of recall process, Glazer said, but only Colorado has a similar two-stage process. The California system asks voters first whether they want to remove the incumbent. Then, if a majority of voters approve removal, the candidate who gets the most votes on the second question becomes governor.

In the majority of other recall states, he said, the only question on the ballot is whether the official should be recalled. If a majority of voters say yes, the office is then declared vacant and filled by appointment or a separate special election.

Reform discussions have the backing of the Legislature’s two leaders, both of whom are Democrats, and their party holds two-thirds majorities in both chambers. But the final decision on reforms will come down to voters because the recall process is enshrined in the state Constitution.

Article II of the California Constitution, which governs recalls, was approved by California voters in 1911.