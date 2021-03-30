Democrats dispute police report in Georgia lawmaker's arrest

ATLANTA (AP) — Allies of a Democratic lawmaker arrested last week during a protest of Georgia's new Republican-backed election law are strongly pushing back on a police report that compares the lawmaker knocking on the door of the governor's office to the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob in January.

Democratic Rep. Park Cannon was arrested Thursday after she said she wanted to see GOP Gov. Brian Kemp sign the legislation, which adds new restrictions on mail voting, into law. Cannon was charged with obstruction of law enforcement and disruption of the General Assembly and was released from jail later that evening.

Lt. G.D. Langford said in an incident report that Cannon was knocking on the door of the governor’s office and would not stop when approach by troopers.

“I felt that if I did not take action, the other protesters would have been emboldened to commit similar acts,” the incident report says. “The events of January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol were in the back of my mind. I didn’t want the protesters to attempt to gain entry into a secure part of the Capitol.”

Other Democratic lawmakers say that comparison is a stretch.