Democrats revive Biden's big bill; House to vote on Gosar censure; US Northwest devastated by floods

Today is Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
* * *
FIRST, THE WEATHER
* * *
TOP STORIES
Reviving Biden's big bill, Democrats look to regain momentum
WASHINGTON (AP) — Regaining momentum, Democratic leaders are pressing ahead on President Joe Biden’s big domestic policy bill, with the House expected to vote later this week and the Senate vowing to follow by Christmas in hopes of boosting the party's standing and delivering on a main campaign promise.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer on Tuesday outlined a potential voting schedule on Biden's $1.85 trillion social services and climate change package, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said his chamber would vote next.
The president himself, speaking on the road in New Hampshire, predicted quick action after what has been sputtering weeks of delays and sagging poll numbers.
***
House to vote on censuring Gosar over posting violent video
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is expected to vote on a resolution to censure Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona for tweeting an animated video that depicted him striking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., with a sword.
Ahead of Wednesday's planned vote, Democratic lawmakers said Gosar's actions amounted to threatening another member's life, calling the video “so beyond the pale." Republicans warned Democrats to be careful about dictating the punishment of those who serve in the minority because of the precedent it will set.
Earlier this year, the House stripped Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., of her committee assignments for spreading hateful and violent conspiracy theories.
***
US Northwest, Canada devastated by flood, 1 death reported
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — As many parts of western Washington began drying out Tuesday after a storm that dumped rain for days, waters in some areas continued rising, more people were urged to evacuate and crews worked to restore power and reopen roads.
Officials in the small city of Sumas, Washington, near the Canada border called the flood damage there devastating. Officials said on Facebook Tuesday that hundreds of people had been evacuated and estimated that 75% of homes had water damage.
The soaking reminded people of western Washington’s record, severe flooding in November 1990 when two people died and there were more than 2,000 evacuations, officials said.
***
This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, Nov. 17
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1973, President Richard Nixon told Associated Press managing editors: “People have got to know whether or not their president is a crook. W…
In 1968, the “Heidi” television special starts on time and cuts off the NBC broadcast of the Oakland-New York Jets game in the final minutes. …
***