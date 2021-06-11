Georgia Democrats seize new power, run for statewide offices

Democrats do face challenges. Like 2010, when Democrats were swept out of statewide office, 2022 falls in a midterm year, when the party that doesn't control the White House tends to pick up seats. With Biden in office, national gains by the GOP could drag down the state's Democratic ticket.

“It’s not necessarily the easiest to recruit in this cycle for the constitutional offices," said Ross Rocketto, the cofounder of Run for Something, a political action committee that recruits and trains Democrats to run for office. "People are worried that it’s not going to be that good of a year for Democrats.”

But there are other factors that could push Democratic state lawmakers to run for higher office. When the legislature redraws district lines this fall for the 2022 elections, some Democrats could find themselves with unfriendly districts. In addition, the party overall is likely to remain in the minority in both chambers.

There's also the issue of pay. Statewide officers all make more than $120,000 a year, while state legislators make far less.

“You’ve essentially got two full-time jobs and one of them pays $17,000 a year," Bullock said of what lawmakers earn.