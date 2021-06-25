Democrats sue Texas governor over vetoing pay after walkout

“Governor Abbott’s position — that he is able to defund a co-equal branch unless or until it bends to his will — contains no limiting principle," the lawsuit reads.

Abbott's office did not immediately return a request seeking comment.

In his veto proclamation, Abbott wrote: “Funding should not be provided for those who quit their job early, leaving the state with unfinished business and exposing taxpayers to higher costs for an additional legislative session."

The vetoed funding only applies to the next budget cycle that begins in September, meaning paychecks for Capitol staffers will continue at least until then. Lawmakers make just $600 a month in Texas — where the Legislature only meets for five months every other year — and many have well-paying careers back home. But Democrats say the veto puts at risk legislative staff whose jobs are their main source of income.

It was unclear when the court might take up the lawsuit.

Democrats are girding for another fight over voting this summer. Abbott and Republican leaders have promised to deliver new election laws in Texas, which already has some of the nation's toughest voting restrictions, but have given little indication of what the next proposals might include.