Dems' budget package heads to House; Biden to survey Kentucky flood damage; fragile Gaza cease-fire holds

Today is Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
TODAY'S WEATHER
Flood alerts remain for the Southwest and central US as heat alerts remain for the Northeast and the Pacific Northwest. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Monday, Aug. 8
The Senate has approved Democrats' big election-year economic package. The legislation is less ambitious than President Joe Biden’s original domestic goals. But it embodies deep-rooted party dreams of slowing global warming, moderating pharmaceutical costs and taxing big corporations. Debate began Saturday and went around the clock into Sunday afternoon. Democrats had swatted down some three dozen Republican efforts to torpedo the legislation. Biden is urging swift House passage, and the House seems on track to provide final congressional approval when it returns briefly from summer recess on Friday.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are planning to visit Kentucky on Monday to meet with families who have suffered from historic flooding. At least 37 people have died after last month's deluge, and flooding remains a threat with more thunderstorms in the forecast this week. Biden previously visited Kentucky in December after a tornado whipped through the state, killing 77 people. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife, Britainy, will join Biden, who has increased federal assistance to the state to help its recovery.
The Republican matchup in the Wisconsin gubernatorial race in Tuesday's primary elections features competing candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump and his estranged vice president, Mike Pence. Democrats are picking a candidate to face two-term GOP Sen. Ron Johnson for control of the closely divided chamber. Meanwhile, voters in Vermont are picking a replacement for U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, as the chamber’s longest-serving member retires. In Minnesota, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar faces a primary challenger who helped defeat a voter referendum to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a new Department of Public Safety.
Three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery in a Georgia neighborhood are returning to court to be sentenced for their federal hate crime convictions. A U.S. District Court judge in the port city of Brunswick scheduled back-to-back hearings for each defendant Monday. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, face possible life sentences after a jury convicted them in February, concluding they targeted Arbery as he ran through their neighborhood in 2020 because he was Black. The trio's punishments in federal court will be largely symbolic, as the McMichaels and Bryan have already received life sentences in a Georgia state court for Arbery's murder.
With a cease-fire between Israel and Palestinian militants holding after nearly three days of violence, Gaza’s sole power plant resumed operations. That came as Israel began reopening crossings into the territory Monday. Israel also lifted security restrictions on southern Israeli communities after the Egyptian-mediated truce took effect late Sunday. It was the worst round of violence since an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas last year. Since Friday, Israeli aircraft had pummeled targets in Gaza while the Iran-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group fired hundreds of rockets at Israel. The Palestinian Health Ministry said 44 Palestinians were killed. Islamic Jihad said 12 were militants. Israel said some of the dead were killed by misfired rockets.
China says it is extending threatening military exercises surrounding Taiwan that have disrupted shipping and air traffic and substantially raised concerns about the potential for conflict. Military leaders say the exercises would include anti-submarine drills, apparently targeting U.S. support for Taiwan in the event of a potential Chinese invasion. China has said the exercises involving missile strikes, warplanes and ship movements crossing the midline of the Taiwan Strait are a response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the self-ruled island last week. China has ignored calls to calm the tensions, and there was no immediate indication when it would end what amounts to a blockade.
At least nine people were wounded — none critically — in a shooting outside a Cincinnati bar early Sunday, police said. The shooting took place shortly after 1:30 a.m. outside Mr. Pitiful’s bar in the Ohio city’s Over-the-Rhine district, a popular nightlife area. Police said eight men and one woman were wounded, mostly in the lower extremities. The University of Cincinnati Medical Center said nine people were treated and released. Police said an officer fired one round at a suspect who fled the scene, but it was unclear if that person was hit. Mayor Aftab Pureval called the gunfire “completely and totally unacceptable.”
Kevin Harvick got his groove back, fittingly at one of his favorite tracks. Harvick ended a 65-race winless drought that lasted nearly nearly two years with his sixth victory at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday. The No. 4 Ford pulled away from Bubba Wallace and the rest the field following a restart with 35 laps to go. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver took advantage of clean air, helping him coast to his 59th victory. Wallace finished second in his No. 23 Toyota followed by Denny Hamlin in his No. 11 Toyota.
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1963, Britain’s “Great Train Robbery” took place as thieves made off with 2.6 million pounds in banknotes.
In 1984, Carl Lewis sets the Olympic record in the 200 meters with a 19.80 clocking. See more sports moments from this date:
