Denver officer shot in the leg; police search for shooter
AP

DENVER (AP) — An officer in Colorado was shot in the leg and police have launched a search for the shooter.

Officers responded late Saturday to a home in Denver on a report of a person on a porch who did not belong there, Division Chief Ron Thomas told reporters early Sunday.

The shooter opened fire on officers at the scene and one officer was shot in the leg, Thomas said. The officer was taken to Denver Health Medical Hospital in critical condition.

The shooter got away, and police were not immediately sure whether the suspect was in custody. Thomas said officers have made contact with multiple “individuals of interest,” but the investigation was still ongoing.

Authorities set up a perimeter in the area of the shooting in search of the suspect. Residents in the community northwest of downtown were encouraged to stay inside their homes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

