A sheriff said that a body was found Wednesday night during a search in the Colorado woods near where they had found an abandoned car that belonged to a 17-year-old student accused of shooting two administrators at his Denver high school earlier in the day. Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw said the body was found not far from the car in a remote mountain area about 50 miles southwest of Denver, near the small town of Bailey, in Park County. But, authorities said they have not yet identified who it was and McGraw declined to say if it was a man or the cause of death. Earlier in the day, Denver police identified the suspect as Austin Lyle.
Approval of President Joe Biden has dipped slightly since a month ago to 38%. That's nearly the lowest point of his presidency, and comes as his administration tries to project a sense of stability while confronting a pair of bank failures and stubbornly high inflation. The new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows there have been modest fluctuations in support for Biden over the past several months. In February, 45% said they approved of him. His ratings hit their lowest point of his presidency last July, at 36%, as the full weight of rising gasoline, food and other costs began to hit U.S. households.
A federal appeals court in a sealed order has directed a lawyer for Donald Trump to turn over to prosecutors documents in the investigation into the former president’s retention of classified records at his Florida estate. The ruling is a significant win for the Justice Department, which has focused for months not only on the hoarding of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago but also on why Trump and his representatives resisted demands to return them to the government. It suggests the court has sided with prosecutors who have argued behind closed doors that Trump was using his legal representation to further a crime.
House Republicans are demanding testimony and documents from two former Manhattan prosecutors who had been leading a criminal investigation into Donald Trump before quitting last year in a clash over the direction of the probe. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan sent letters Wednesday to Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne as the party rallies around the former president, who is awaiting a potential grand jury indictment in New York. They request transcribed interviews and a series of communications by March 27. The letters, obtained by The Associated Press, are part of a larger GOP-led inquiry into Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as he is wrapping up a probe into whether Trump engaged in an illegal hush money scheme involving a porn actor.
A rocket made almost entirely of 3D-printed parts has finally taken flight, but didn't last long. The second stage failed three minutes after liftoff from Florida late Wednesday, and the mission failed to reach orbit. Relativity Space's rocket carried nothing on board except for the company's first metal 3D print from six years ago. Most of the 110-foot rocket, including its engines, came out of the startup's huge 3D printers in California. The rocket blasted off from an old missile pad at Cape Canaveral, Florida. Relativity Space says 3D-printed metal parts made up 85% of the rocket and larger versions of the rocket will have even more in the future.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has accepted an invitation from Chinese President Xi Jinping to make a state visit to Beijing as Xi tries to galvanize support for China’s peace proposal for Ukraine. Spain’s minister for the presidency confirmed late Wednesday that Sánchez would be in China on March 30-31, citing Xi’s “possible mediation in the war in Ukraine” as a key reason for the visit. Spain takes over the European Union’s presidency in July, and Sánchez has portrayed his nation as a staunch NATO ally of Ukraine. Xi met in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week to promote Beijing’s peace plan for Ukraine, which Western nations have all but dismissed as unviable.
The first daily fast of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan has begun. The observance beginning Thursday in the Middle East comes at a time when numerous countries and governments across the region are taking tentative steps towards calming conflicts and crises, even as Mideast nations suffer from the economic fallout of the war in Ukraine. In Sudan, the holy season comes as the promise of a new political era approaches. Israeli and Palestinian leaders have pledged to lower tensions as Ramadan begins, after months of deadly, soaring violence. While in Yemen, diplomats and leaders have expressed new hope for peace efforts in recent days.
The CEO of TikTok will make a high-profile appearance Thursday before a U.S. Congressional committee to make the case for why the hugely popular video-sharing app shouldn’t be banned. Shou Zi Chew’s testimony comes at a crucial time for the company, which has acquired 150 million American users but is under increasing pressure from U.S. officials concerned about data security and user safety. TikTok and its parent company ByteDance have been swept up in a wider geopolitical battle between Beijing and Washington over trade and technology. Chew, a 40-year-old Singapore native, is making a rare public appearance to counter the volley of accusations that TikTok has been facing.
The Arizona Supreme Court has ruled that state law doesn’t require Gov. Katie Hobbs to carry out the execution of a prisoner who is scheduled to be put to death on April 6. The decision marks a legal victory for the newly elected Democratic governor whose office said the state isn’t currently prepared to carry out the death penalty. The court had previously set the April execution date for Aaron Gunches, who was convicted of fatally shooting Ted Price near Mesa, Arizona in 2002.
The daughters of a man suing Gwyneth Paltrow are expected to appear on Thursday as a trial about the pair’s 2016 ski collision continues. Retired optometrist Terry Sanderson's two daughters will likely testify about the broken ribs and lasting brain damage that their father Terry Sanderson claims he sustained after he and Paltrow crashed at one of North America’s most upscale ski resorts seven years ago. Paltrow has claimed that Sanderson was actually the culprit in the collision and her attorneys are expected to question the daughters about Sanderson's mentions of her fame.
TODAY IN HISTORY
