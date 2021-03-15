Denver's airport closed for second day after winter storm

DENVER (AP) — Denver's airport was closed for a second day Monday after a powerful late winter snowstorm dumped over 3 feet of snow on parts of Colorado and Wyoming, shutting down roads, canceling school and closing state legislatures in both states.

The 27 inches (68 centimeters) that had fallen by the end of Sunday at Denver International Airport on the plains east of downtown made it the fourth biggest snowfall in the city’s history, according to the National Weather Service in Denver.

The runways were closed just before noon on Sunday due to blowing snow and poor visibilities and some stranded passengers spent the night at the airport. With the sun shining on Monday, over 200 plows were working to clear the snow and ice but the runways were not scheduled to reopen until 2 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time, the airport said.

In Wyoming, the National Weather Service called the storm “historic and crippling' and warned that driving would remain dangerous for the next several days there because of slick and snow covered roads.

Some trucks and other travelers were stranded in eastern Wyoming where several major roads remained closed Monday, including routes in and out of the cities of Cheyenne and Casper. Interstate 70 across much of the eastern half of Colorado was also closed.