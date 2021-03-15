Denver's airport reopens after powerful winter storm

Some trucks and other travelers were stranded in eastern Wyoming where several major roads remained closed Monday, including routes in and out of the cities of Cheyenne and Casper. Large portions of Interstate 70 had been closed across eastern Colorado but reopened in the afternoon. The Colorado State Patrol told drivers of cars that had to be abandoned along roadways and then towed to look for their vehicles in the nearest large parking lot near the exit where it was left.

The U.S. Postal Service said many post offices would be closed in Colorado on Monday and mail delivery in many locations would be severely curtailed or suspended.

Federal officials shut down vaccine shipments to the region as the storm neared so the vials packed in dry ice wouldn’t spoil during mail delays, Wyoming Department of Health spokeswoman Kim Deti said.

“We think they’ll be at least a couple days,” Deti said. “Nobody is quite sure when things will be cleared and reopened.”

The storm also was keeping many people from getting to vaccine locations, Deti noted.