Deported veteran sues to get naturalization interview in US

In some cases, U.S. veterans were deported after committing crimes. For example, a former army paratrooper who founded a deported veterans support group in the Mexican border city of Tijuana later naturalized after he was given a pardon for a prior conviction. In another case, a veteran who traveled overseas was barred from returning to the United States because he didn't know he had an old deportation order on his record, Inlender said.

The suit filed in federal court in California on Monday comes a little more than a week after the Biden administration issued policy guidanc e detailing how veterans outside the United States can seek to naturalize. The guidance says interviews for non-current members of the military must take place in the United States — with veterans seeking visas or parole to enter the country — or officials can conduct these interviews on the border.

Inlender said her client applied for a visa and parole to attend his interview and was denied both.

Ocegueda-Rivera was brought to the United States from Mexico by his parents and grew up in the Southern California community of Artesia, his sister said.