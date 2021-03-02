Deputies: Boy, 11, brought unloaded gun to elementary school

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — A Florida elementary school student was arrested Tuesday after bringing an unloaded gun to school and threatening two classmates, authorities said.

A deputy stopped the 11-year-old boy as he got off the morning bus at Osceola Elementary School in Naples, according to a Collier County Sheriff's Office news release. The fourth-grade student faces a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon on school grounds.

Deputies learned earlier Tuesday morning that the boy had threated other students a day earlier, officials said. When they searched his backpack, they reported finding a handgun, the statement said.

Officials didn't release the boy's name.

Deputies said there was no further danger to the school.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

