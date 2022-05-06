 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Deputies find 100 migrants inside big rig on Texas highway

  • 0

GANADO, Texas (AP) — Deputies found about 100 migrants in the back of a semitrailer that had broken down on a South Texas highway on Friday, but many of them fled, authorities said.

Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office found the semitrailer around 7 a.m. just north of Ganado, about 90 miles (145 km) southwest of Houston.

When authorities opened the back of the vehicle, many of the occupants — whom authorities suspect illegally immigrated into the U.S. — jumped out and ran away into nearby brush and corn fields, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said deputies took 32 people into custody and they are being processed by the U.S. Border Patrol. Authorities were searching the area for the migrants who fled on foot.

Some of the people detained were treated for dehydration and minor injuries. Authorities did not say how long the migrants were inside the tractor-trailer before they were discovered.

Various other agencies, including the Corpus Christi Fire Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety, helped the sheriff’s office search for and treat the migrants who were taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

See the hazardous dams for Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota

See the hazardous dams for Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota

In Woodbury County, there are 11 dams with a hazard rating of "high" which means that the likely loss of human life is high if dam failure occurs. One of those, "Smokey Hollow Subwatershed Site 4," is marked as being in fair condition while the other 10 have a satisfactory rating. Condition ratings range from good down to unsatisfactory.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Farmers Coop Society adds to Sioux Center's available housing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News