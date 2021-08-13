Deputies fired for not getting sheriff's OK to work for Bush

Betts said the situation with Jackson and Thompson first came to light this spring when they went to the St. Louis Justice Center in plain clothes while protecting Bush.

He told the deputies to fill out forms to get permission for their secondary jobs. But weeks later, they were again working for Bush when they went to Jefferson Barracks in St. Louis County, Betts said.

Someone at the federal facility contacted Betts. Both men were fired, and their dismissals were upheld by an oversight board, the sheriff said.

Bush is a longtime activist leader who defeated 10-term Democrat William Lacy Clay in the August 2020 primary before winning easily in November. Critics question how she can spend thousands of dollars on private security while being one of the most vocal advocates for a movement to defund the police.

A spokeswoman for Bush's campaign office declined comment on the firings, saying in an email that personnel matters “are handled by the specific firms retained.”

The email said Bush uses hired security due “to a non-stop barrage of death threats and targeted harassment.”

