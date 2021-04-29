Deputy killed, another shot in North Carolina standoff

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy has died and another deputy has been wounded in a shooting that prompted a continuing standoff.

Watauga County Sheriff’s Sgt. Chris Ward was dispatched to a home in Boone at 9:44 a.m. after the homeowner and his family didn’t report to work or answer telephone calls, his office said in a news release. He and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox entered the home and were hit by gunfire, the statement said.

Sheriff Len Hagaman said Ward died at a hospital in Johnson City, Tennessee, where he was taken after being removed from the scene, while Fox remained inside the home, condition unknown, as the standoff continued.

The conditions of the other people in the house wasn't known Wednesday night.

“This is an incredibly tragic situation and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved as well as their families and our community,” Hagaman said. “I greatly appreciate the tremendous support we are receiving from law enforcement agencies across the region and the state.”

The sheriff’s office said law enforcement officers have surrounded the home and residents in the vicinity of the standoff have been evacuated. The shooter remains active on the scene, the news release said.