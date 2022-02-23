 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Deputy killed, suspect wounded in Houston mall shooting

HOUSTON (AP) — An East Texas deputy constable was killed and a suspect wounded in shootings Wednesday in a Houston shopping mall.

The shootings happened shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday in the PlazAmericas mall in southeastern Houston.

Callers to 911 initially reported that a security guard had been shot, but the guard turned out to be a deputy constable for San Jacinto County Precinct 1 working off duty, police said. Precinct 1 Constable Roy Rogers confirmed that the officer involved was his deputy.

Houston police officers responding to the call shot the armed suspect. There was no immediate word on the suspect’s condition or what led to the shooting.

San Jacinto County is about 45 miles (72.42 kilometers) north of Houston.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

