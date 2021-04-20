 Skip to main content
Derek Chauvin found guilty of murder in George Floyd case
AP

  • Updated
After over 10 hours of deliberation, a jury found ex-police officer guilty of all 3 charges in the May 2020 killing of George Floyd.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, the explosive case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.

The jury reached its verdict Tuesday after deliberating about 10 hours over two days in a city on edge against another outbreak of unrest.

Floyd died last May after Chauvin, a white officer, pinned his knee on or close to the 46-year-old Black man’s neck for about 9 1/2 minutes.

