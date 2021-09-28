Des Moines police union boss harassed female cops, city says

The lawsuit claims that female employees are routinely subjected to sexist comments, unwanted advances and other demeaning behavior by male officers. The plaintiffs say they have been punished for filing complaints, while offending male officers get promotions or can quietly retire or resign.

The plaintiffs include senior police officer Tracy Rhoads, who says she has faced sexual harassment from male employees since she was hired in 1997. She alleges Barnes approached her in 2019, saying, “Get a load of this,” before scrolling through his phone and showing her pictures of his penis and others in which he was naked.

She and other women say that Barnes was relentless, continuing his harassment long after they told him to stop. Barnes pressured the women to participate in bets in which the loser would have to do “naked dares" and send photos, the lawsuit claims. Barnes sent photos of himself without clothes while riding a lawnmower and raking leaves, the suit says.

Barnes repeatedly told one officer that she needed to settle a bet over a football game by going skinny dipping in a pool frequented by officers, and sent her photos of himself naked on a raft in the pool. He allegedly told her that he was aroused thinking about “what he could to do her.”