DeSantis doubles down as Florida again breaks COVID record

“People were having heart attacks at home because either they thought there was not enough room at the hospital or get COVID and die,” he said.

Hospitals around the state report putting emergency room patients in beds in hallways and are documenting a noticeable drop in the age of patients. Some hospitals are again banning visitors or postponing elective surgeries.

DeSantis is running for re-election next year while eyeing a 2024 presidential bid and has made his refusal to impose mask mandates in public or at schools or to impose restrictions on businesses a central tenant of his national image among conservatives. He hit that message again Tuesday, saying he will not budge.

“We are not shutting down,” DeSantis said. “We are going to have schools open. We are protecting every Floridian’s job in this state. We are protecting people’s small businesses. These interventions have failed time and time again throughout this pandemic, not just in the United States but abroad. They have not stopped the spread, particularly with delta.”

The spike has come as DeSantis and local officials have fought over how to protect children and staff as the school year begins.