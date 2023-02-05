DES MOINES, Iowa — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis may be months away from publicly declaring his presidential intentions, but his potential rivals aren't holding back.

No fewer than a half dozen Republicans eyeing the White House have begun actively courting top political operatives in states like New Hampshire and Iowa, which traditionally host the opening presidential primary contests.

At the same time, former President Donald Trump, the only announced candidate in the race, is launching regular attacks against DeSantis and others while locking down key staff and endorsements in early voting South Carolina.

For now, DeSantis is plowing forward with an "anti-woke" agenda in the legislature before a presidential announcement in late spring or early summer. His team is beginning to hold informal conversations with a handful of prospective campaign staff in key states, according to those involved in the discussions. But compared with would-be rivals, the Florida governor appears to be stepping into the 2024 presidential primary season much more deliberately.

"They understand they are in kind of a sweet spot now. They can feel the demand building and they don't really have to show any leg yet," said David Kochel, a veteran Republican operative who has been in touch with DeSantis' team to relay interest from activists. "I just don't think there's any urgency yet to start putting things in place."

For voters it may seem early in the 2024 presidential election season, but by historical standards it is not.

The GOP's opening presidential primary debates are just six months away, expected in late July or early August when the Republican National Committee holds its summer meeting in Milwaukee.

Trump has been in the race for more than two months. The former president last week released a list of high-profile supporters in South Carolina, including Gov. Henry McMaster and Sen. Lindsay Graham.

On Feb. 15, Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, is scheduled to launch her own White House bid in South Carolina, followed by immediate appearances in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Haley is among a half dozen Republican prospects in various levels of conversations with political operatives in New Hampshire and Iowa about job openings, according to people involved with the discussions who requested anonymity.

Beyond Haley, they include former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Hogan, a term-limited governor who left office only weeks ago, talked up his executive experience in New Hampshire radio interviews on Thursday.

"Everybody says it's Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis," he said. "But I think it might be somebody that nobody's talking about right now, which is what usually happens. … My argument is the front-runners almost never win."

Indeed, recent political history is littered with tales of seemingly strong early contenders who failed. They include the likes of former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, who looked like a front-runner in 2015 and was forced out of the race before the first voting contest. Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush then emerged as the strong favorite before Trump overtook him.

Veteran Republican strategist Ari Fleischer recalled the 2000 presidential campaign when his then-boss, Texas Gov. George W. Bush, successfully waited until mid-June to enter the Republican presidential primary. In the months before the announcement, Bush aggressively worked behind the scenes to line up donors, staff and endorsements.

DeSantis' team declined to comment on his 2024 plans publicly, but the Florida governor's allies expect him to enter the race in late June or early July.

For DeSantis to adopt a similar winning playbook, Fleischer said, it's critical to work now to assemble a strong campaign apparatus in private. He likened a successful strategy at this phase to a duck, who appears calm but is paddling hard just below the water's surface.

"So long as (DeSantis) is paddling furiously underwater like a duck, he can afford to wait," Fleischer said. "The amount of work it takes to build a presidential campaign is phenomenal. I don't think people understand what's involved unless they've done it. It's brutal. … And if you don't put the labor into it quietly, privately, it falls apart."

As DeSantis focuses on Florida's statehouse, Trump has dramatically escalated his attacks on the man he and his aides see as, by far, his most concerning rival. But as other Republicans prepare to enter the race, Trump is also attacking them.

For example, in a Thursday interview with conservative commentator Hugh Hewitt, Trump described Haley in sexist terms as "overly ambitious," noting that she once vowed not to seek the presidency in 2024 if Trump was also running.

"She's a very ambitious person. She just couldn't stay in her seat," Trump said.

Timeline: Key dates in the investigation into Trump's Mar-a-Lago docs Jan. 20, 2021 May 2021 December 2021 NARA "continued to make requests" for records it believed to be missing for several months, according to the affidavit. Around late December 2021, a Trump representative informed the agency that an additional 12 boxes of records that should have been turned over had been found at the former president's Mar-a-Lago club and residence and were ready to be retrieved. Jan. 18, 2022 NARA received 15 boxes of presidential records that had been stored at Mar-a-Lago — 14 of which, it would later be revealed, contained classified documents. The documents were found mixed in with an assortment of other material, including newspapers, magazines, photos and personal correspondence. In total, the boxes were found to contain 184 documents with classified markings, including 67 marked confidential, 92 secret and 25 top secret. Agents who inspected the boxes also found special markings suggesting they included information from highly sensitive human sources or the collection of electronic "signals" authorized by a court under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. Feb. 9, 2022 Feb. 18, 2022 Feb. 19, 2022 NARA revealed in a letter to a congressional oversight committee that classified information was found in the 15 recovered boxes and confirmed the Justice Department referral. Trump's Save America PAC released another statement insisting, "The National Archives did not 'find' anything," but "were given, upon request, Presidential Records in an ordinary and routine process to ensure the preservation of my legacy and in accordance with the Presidential Records Act." April 12, 2022 NARA informed Trump of its intent to provide the documents to the FBI, at the request of the Justice Department. A Trump representative requested an extension until April 29. April 29, 2022 May 10, 2022 NARA informed Trump's lawyers that it would provide the FBI access to the records as soon as May 12. May 11, 2022 The Justice Department issued a subpoena for additional records. June 3, 2022 June 8, 2022 The Justice Department sent a letter to Trump's lawyer requesting that the storage room be secured, and that "all of the boxes that were moved from the White House to Mar-a-Lago (along with any other items in that room) be preserved in that room in their current condition until farther notice." Aug. 5, 2022 Aug. 8, 2022 Aug. 12, 2022 Aug. 26, 2022 Aug. 30, 2022