Despite vaccines, nursing homes struggle with outbreaks

"She could get up and walk a very small distance around the room to move to the bed to a chair or whatever,” she said. “She’s not longer able to do that.”

That's a similar experience for Wells, who said the nursing home where her mother lives still has no communal dining, group activities or hairdressing services. Wells, who lives in Rochester, said it was only last week that she was offered the opportunity to meet with her mother outside and without masks. But after spending so much time isolated during the pandemic, Wells said her mother no longer knows who she is, other than someone who cares about her.

She said it pains her to see her mother, who used to get her hair done weekly, looking unkept, with bangs hanging in her eyes and hair down to her shoulders.

“This nursing home never allowed us into their rooms. We have to stay in an ugly dining room that’s been stripped and all the furniture stacked in the corner and in four little pods of tables pushed together and staff staring at you the whole time,“ she said, adding: “None of that has changed because they’re allowing nursing homes to do their own thing.”

Associated Press Writer Marina Villeneuve in Albany, N.Y. contributed to this report.

