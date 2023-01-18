Details emerge in brazen California attack that killed 6; world's oldest known person dies; Nadal out at Australian Open; and more

A French nun who was believed to be the world’s oldest person has died shortly before her 119th birthday. The spokesperson for her nursing home in southern France, David Tavella, said she died in her sleep early Tuesday. Lucile Randon, known as Sister André, was born in the town of Ales, southern France, on Feb. 11, 1904. She was also one of the world’s oldest survivors of COVID-19. Sister André tested positive for the coronavirus in January 2021, a few weeks before her 117th birthday, but she had so few symptoms that she didn’t even realize she was infected. Her survival made headlines both in France and beyond.