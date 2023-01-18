Details emerge in brazen California attack that killed 6; world's oldest known person dies; Nadal out at Australian Open; and more

Today is Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
A shooter stood over a 16-year-old mother clutching her 10-month-old baby and pumped bullets into their heads in a brazen attack in a central California farming community that left six dead at a home linked to drugs and guns. That's according to the Tulare County sheriff during a news conference Tuesday. Law enforcement is seeking at least two suspects and there is a $10,000 reward for information leading to their arrests. Deputies responded around 3:30 a.m. Monday to reports of multiple shots fired at the residence in unincorporated Goshen, just east of Visalia. Goshen is a rural community in the agricultural San Joaquin Valley.
Ukraine's interior minister died Wednesday in a helicopter crash near the capital that killed at least another 14 people, including other officials and three children, authorities said.
The Supreme Court is set to hear a case that could make it more difficult for students with disabilities to resolve problems quickly when they’re not getting needed assistance in public schools. The question for the justices Wednesday involves a deaf student from Michigan and a federal law called the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The law guarantees disabled students an education specific to their needs. Former federal education officials say agreeing with a lower court ruling about the law could hurt children with disabilities by forcing them to make a choice: immediately get issues resolved while forfeiting other claims or delay to try to get fuller relief.
A suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting at the Mall of America in December was arrested in Georgia on Tuesday. Bloomington, Minnesota, Police Chief Booker Hodges says the 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody in Decatur, Georgia, by federal and state law enforcement officials. The suspect faces charges of second-degree murder and second-degree assault. Hodges says Minnesota police on Tuesday also arrested the teenage suspect’s mother for allegedly driving him to Georgia following the shooting. Johntae Hudson was killed in a Dec. 23 shooting at the Mall of America, the nation’s largest shopping center located in Bloomington. The 19-year-old was shot eight times and died during an altercation in the mall.
California’s weather has calmed down after weeks of atmospheric rivers that slammed the state with damaging rains, wind and surf. Tallying the damage will take time, but a California Office of Emergency Services spokesperson says the number of homes and other structures that will be red-tagged as uninhabitable could be in the “low thousands.” The damage is spread across 41 of California’s 58 counties. Light rain and snow showers are lingering in some areas Tuesday, but the skies are largely clear. The National Weather Service says there will be a shot of precipitation from a quick system on Wednesday into Thursday, followed by a dry period.
An attorney for Derek Chauvin is expected to ask an appeals court to throw out the former Minneapolis police officer's convictions in the murder of George Floyd. He plans to argue before the Minnesota Court of Appeals Wednesday that legal and procedural errors deprived Chauvin of a fair trial. Floyd died in 2020 after Chauvin, who is white, pinned the Black man to the ground with his knee on his neck for 9 1/2 minutes. Floyd’s death touched off a firestorm of protests and a painful national reckoning with racism. Prosecutors argue that Chauvin had a fair trial and a just sentence.
The head of the United Nations says the world is in a “sorry state” because of myriad “interlinked” challenges including climate change and Russia’s war in Ukraine. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Wednesday that the struggles are “piling up like cars in a chain reaction crash.” He delivered his gloomy message on the second day of the elite gathering of world leaders and corporate executives in the Swiss ski resort of Davos, Switzerland. Sessions took a grim turn when news broke of a helicopter crash in Ukraine that killed 16 people, including Ukraine’s interior minister and other officials. Later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to address the conclave by video link.
A French nun who was believed to be the world’s oldest person has died shortly before her 119th birthday. The spokesperson for her nursing home in southern France, David Tavella, said she died in her sleep early Tuesday. Lucile Randon, known as Sister André, was born in the town of Ales, southern France, on Feb. 11, 1904. She was also one of the world’s oldest survivors of COVID-19. Sister André tested positive for the coronavirus in January 2021, a few weeks before her 117th birthday, but she had so few symptoms that she didn’t even realize she was infected. Her survival made headlines both in France and beyond.
President Joe Biden has hosted the Golden State Warriors, who won the 2022 NBA championship, at the White House. Biden says the team reflects America through its style of play, showcasing “constant motion, with individual freedom and personality that comes together as one team, a team that plays with joy, with drive to be their best.” Biden also expressed support Tuesday for Californians who have suffered through waves of destructive weather, including storms and floods. He plans to visit the state Thursday. The Warriors have won four championships in eight years, but they didn’t visit the White House while Donald Trump was president.
Rafael Nadal says his hip was injured during a second-round loss at the Australian Open to Mackenzie McDonald. The 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 defeat abruptly ended Nadal's title defense and bid for a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam trophy. Nadal pulled up awkwardly at the end of a point late in the second set against the 65th-ranked McDonald. The No. 1-seeded Nadal was visited by a trainer on the sideline and then left the court for a medical timeout. His wife wiped away tears up in the stands. Nadal returned to play but was physically compromised and not his usual chase-every-ball self.
Andy Murray tries to back up his first-round victory over Matteo Berrettini by winning again and earning a trip to the third round of the Australian Open for the first time since 2017. The 35-year-old Murray is a three-time Grand Slam champion and a five-time runner-up at Melbourne Park. He played Berrettini for more than 4 1/2 hours in the first round. Novak Djokovic is also in action Thursday in the second round as he continues his quest for a record-extending 10th Australian Open title and 22nd Grand Slam trophy overall. The most intriguing women's match on Thursday's schedule pits WTA Finals champion and No. 4 seed Caroline Garcia against 2021 U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez.
During World War II, Jewish insurgents in the Warsaw Ghetto launched their initial armed resistance against Nazi troops, who eventually succee…
In 1976, Lynn Swann's spectacular catches lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to victory in Super Bowl X. See more sports moments from this date.
