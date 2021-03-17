Details emerge in massage parlor killings; McConnell's 'scorched earth'; white supremacist propaganda on rise

Today is Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Motive still unclear in killings at Georgia massage parlors; McConnell threatens "scorched earth" landscape if Dems alter filibuster; report finds large spike in white supremacist propaganda in 2020.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

Georgia massage parlor shootings leave 8 dead; man captured

ATLANTA (AP) — Shootings at two massage parlors in Atlanta and one in the suburbs Tuesday evening left eight people dead, many of them women of Asian descent, authorities said. A 21-year-old man suspected in the shootings was taken into custody in southwest Georgia hours later after a manhunt, police said.

The attacks began around 5 p.m., when five people were shot at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor in a strip mall near a rural area in Acworth, about 30 miles north of Atlanta, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Jay Baker said. Two people died at the scene and three were transported to a hospital where two of them also died, Baker said.