President Joe Biden says his administration is expanding eligibility for Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act’s health insurance exchanges to hundreds of thousands of immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children. The action will allow those covered by the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, to access government-funded health insurance programs. Thursday's White House announcement comes as the DACA program is in legal peril and the number of people eligible under the program is shrinking. The move is likely to generate significant pushback from conservative leaders of states that have been have been reluctant to expand Medicaid and critical of Biden’s immigration stances.