 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

Details of the Texas school shooting, deadliest since Sandy Hook | Hot off the Wire podcast

  • Updated
  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

UVALDE, Texas — An official says an 18-year-old gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school barricaded himself inside a classroom, “shooting anyone that was in his way."

Lt. Christopher Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety told NBC’s “Today” that police and others responding to Tuesday’s attack broke windows at the school in an effort to allow students and teachers inside to escape.

Olivarez told CNN that all victims were in the same fourth-grade classroom at Robb Elementary School. Eventually law enforcement officers broke into the classroom and killed him.

More on those details, as well as reactions from President Joe Biden and other politicians from The Associated Press, in this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Texas school shooting: Biden calls for action on gun laws after 21 killed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News