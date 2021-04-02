Detective: Armed man at hospital had rifles, explosives

Versailles Police Chief Mike Murray told The Associated Press on Friday that his department had been following Carroll because there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest after he failed to appear for a felony drug charge in Woodford County. Murray said Carroll was considered dangerous because he had stated previously that he would never go back to jail.

Harder said UK officers waited for Carroll to leave the hospital before blocking his parked vehicle. When he tried to run, an officer tackled him. He said Carroll had eight guns — six handguns, plus an AK-47 style weapon and an AR-15 — and at least four live explosives, either on him or in his car, when he was arrested. He was also wearing body armor with a pistol on his hip and admitted to having another handgun in his underwear, Harder said.

After he was detained, Carroll told UK police that they “weren’t the ones he had a problem with."

“He made statements that he was aware of like a bigger scheme, or he could give us information on murders and drug rings,” Harder said. “I asked him if he would be able to speak to me, but he said he wanted to speak to someone higher. He made a few statements like that.”