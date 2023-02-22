COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The 22-year-old accused of carrying out the deadly mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs in November ran a neo-Nazi website and used gay and racial slurs while gaming online, a police detective testified Wednesday.

Anderson Lee Aldrich used racial slurs while gaming, posted a rifle scope on a gay pride parade and used another slur when referring to someone who was gay, Detective Rebecca Joines testified on the first day of a three-day trial to determine if there's enough evidence to warrant hate crime charges against Aldrich.

Aldrich identifies as nonbinary and uses the pronouns they and them. Joines said another witness told investigators that Aldrich said their mother, Laura Voepel, is nonbinary and forced them to go to LGBTQ clubs.

Joines said evidence also indicates that Aldrich was considering live-streaming the Nov. 19 attack in which five people were killed and many others were injured.

This is an update. AP’s earlier story follows below: