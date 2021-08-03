Detective: Suspect's friends believed he had gun in theater

CORONA, Calif. (AP) — A man charged with fatally shooting two young people inside a Southern California movie theater last week was accompanied by three friends who told investigators they were alarmed because they believed he had brought a gun into the cinema, a newspaper reported.

Police records obtained by the Orange County Register and reported in a story Monday show the suspect's friends told detectives he was acting so strangely that they snuck out of the theater, apparently without warning anyone.

Two of the friends told investigators they later saw defendant Joseph Jimenez run out of the Regal Edwards cinema in the city of Corona and speed away in his car, according to a police detective’s sworn declaration filed in court.

A short time later on the night of July 26, a theater employee found Rylee Goodrich, 18, and Anthony Barajas, 19, with gunshot wounds to their heads. Goodrich died at the scene. Barajas, a budding social media star, died at a hospital on Saturday.

Barajas, known online as itsanthonymichael, had nearly 1 million followers on TikTok and more on other platforms.