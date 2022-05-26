 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Detention hearing waived in plot to kill George W. Bush

  • 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Iraqi man behind bars following his arrest on a charge of plotting to assassinate former President George W. Bush has waived his right to a detention hearing and will remain behind bars for now, according to a court document filed Thursday.

Shihab Ahmed Shihab Shihab, 52, also schemed to smuggle other Iraqis into the U.S. from Mexico to aid in the plot, after which they'd be smuggled back out through Mexico, prosecutors said in a criminal complaint filed in federal court in Columbus following his Tuesday arrest.

Shihab, who came to the U.S. from Iraq in 2020 on a visitor's visa, insinuated he had contacts with the Islamic State group, prosecutors said. It did not appear the plot came close to materializing, with confidential informants briefing the FBI from April 2021 through this month.

Shihab on Thursday waived his right to a detention hearing scheduled for Friday, according to the court document which did not provide details. A message was left with Shihab's federal public defender.

People are also reading…

If convicted, Shihab could face up to 30 years in prison and $500,000 in fines.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

President Biden says the 'second amendment is not absolute,' after Texas shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News