Detroit deputy chief in line for Columbus police chief job

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A deputy Detroit police chief appeared Wednesday to be at the top of the list to serve as the next Columbus police chief, making good on a promise by the mayor of Ohio’s capital and largest city to choose a candidate from outside the 1,900-officer agency for the first time in department history.

Elaine Bryant has been with the Detroit police department since 2000 and has held several positions in the agency, including commander over the agency’s major crimes unit. In her application, she promoted her skills in several areas, “including community relations, emergency preparedness, strong administrative background, investigative and proactive policing.”

Bryant would be the city’s second female and second Black police chief.

The selection had come down to Bryant and finalists Avery Moore, an assistant Dallas police chief, and Ivonne Roman, the former chief of the Newark, New Jersey, police department.

Roman tweeted her congratulations Tuesday to Bryant. “Sending a BIG CONGRATS to Detroit’s Deputy Chief Elaine Bryant on being selected as the next Columbus, OH Police Chief. She was stellar during the town hall and the residents of Columbus are lucky to have her,” she tweeted.