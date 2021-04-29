Detroit ex-mayor's pal wins release from prison years early

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit contractor who got millions of dollars of city work through extortion will be released early from prison, a judge said Thursday, mainly because a corrupt former mayor was granted an extraordinary break by former President Donald Trump.

It "would be inequitable" to keep Bobby Ferguson behind bars after Trump shortened the sentence of former Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, his longtime partner in crime, U.S. District Judge Nancy Edmunds said.

Ferguson has served eight years of a 21-year federal prison sentence. Kilpatrick had served more than seven years of a 28-year sentence when he was released in January in one of Trump's final acts in office.

“Mr. Kilpatrick’s release undermines the balance the court attempted to achieve at sentencing,” Edmunds said. "(Ferguson) was not an elected official and took no oath to serve the people of any constituency. He was a single-minded crony of the mayor’s, whose only apparent goal was to enrich himself at others’ expense.