Detroit going green to help slow flooding during heavy rains

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer soon would declare a state of emergency for the city and surrounding Wayne County.

Near William M. Davis' home in a west side neighborhood where Detroit's water department recently installed sloping bioretention gardens in boulevard medians water rose in the basements. But Davis believes the $8.6 million project that was designed to manage more than 37 million gallons (140 million liters) of stormwater each year helped lessen the flooding. Rain and snowmelt seep through the soil into box-shaped chambers that store the flow before releasing it into the sewer system.

“We still have problems ... but it’s going in the right direction,” Davis said.

Herbert Hollis saw water rise high enough to reach the pilot on the water heater in his basement. Hollis, 73, said the area always has had flooding, but this time “the water did go down” more quickly.