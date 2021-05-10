Detroit police chief plans retirement, may discuss future

DETROIT (AP) — Police Chief James Craig on Monday plans to announce his retirement as head of the city's police department and possibly discuss his future plans, which could include a run for political office.

Craig, who was scheduled to speak at a news conference, has had the longest tenure of any recent Detroit police chief. The Detroit native was hired in 2013 by an emergency manager after the state assumed control of the financially broken city.

Craig, who is Black, immediately set out in to restore residents’ confidence in the department, which had a history of civil rights abuses by officers against the city’s mostly Black population.

Detroit had about a dozen police chiefs since the early 1990s and five in the previous five years before Craig was hired. Several were forced out amid allegations of wrongdoing.

Before taking the Detroit job, Craig was Cincinnati’s chief starting in 2011 after being hired in 2009 to lead the Portland, Maine, police department. Craig served 28 years in Los Angeles after starting his police career as an officer in Detroit in 1977.