DETROIT (AP) — Detroit police chief says tip from someone close to suspect in fatal shootings of three people helped lead to his arrest.
Detroit police chief says tip from someone close to suspect in fatal shootings of three people helped lead to his arrest
- AP
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
President Joe Biden is soon set to announce his long-delayed move to forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loans for many Americans and extend a pause on payments to January.
What will happen to the nearly $1.4 billion jackpot if it remains unclaimed is a question on the minds of many. Mega Millions has the answer.
Under President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, Pell grant recipients get an additional $10,000 canceled for a total of $20,000. Here's why and how.
Vanessa Bryant awarded $16 million; Gary Busey charged; Len Dawson, Jerry Allison die | Hot off the Wire podcast
Vanessa Bryant was awarded $16 million over grisly photos, actor Gary Busey was charged with sex crimes and NFL great Len Dawson died. Learn more on our daily podcast.
Houston police say a man evicted from an apartment building set fire to the house to lure out other tenants, then shot three dead and wounded two others.
The Justice Department has released a heavily redacted document on why federal agents searched Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Live coverage here.
Student loan forgiveness plan announced by Biden; Hall of Fame Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson dies | Hot off the Wire podcast
President Joe Biden announced his student loan cancellation plan and Len Dawson, who led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title, died. Those stories and more on our daily news podcast.
The Justice Department has submitted to a judge a redacted version of the Mar-a-Lago FBI search affidavit. Here's what comes next.
Things to know today: Results from Tuesday's top primary races in 3 states; Ukraine marks 6 months since Russian invasion; Anne Heche laid to rest.
A jury has convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Prosecutors described the plot as a rallying cry for a civil war.