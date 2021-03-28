Did COVID-19 stress, uncertainty stall anti-smoking push?

"It's really disturbing to see that the quit line calls have gone down so much because they’re exactly what I hoped would be going up,” said Dr. Nancy Rigotti of Harvard Medical School, who was not involved in the report.

In a separate survey of 1,000 adult smokers, Rigotti and her colleagues found about a third reported smoking more during the first six months of the pandemic.

Alli Comstock of Los Angeles had been smoke-free for seven years when she lost her child care job last March because of the pandemic. Facing her first long-term stretch of unemployment, she started smoking again, out of a combination of boredom and anxiety.

“It just felt like something else to do and it made me feel calmer,” said Comstock, 32, adding that she knows cigarettes, which contain the stimulant nicotine, don't help relieve anxiety.

Comstock eventually quit again after months of feeling like “we were in a time when it didn't matter.”

“In November, I realized it did matter and that I was a smoker, and I didn't want to be that,” she said.

Research has linked other traumatic events to relapses among ex-smokers, including after the 9/11 attacks.