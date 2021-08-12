Disgraced DEA agent sentenced to 13 years in corruption case

Scott told Milazzo he was “ashamed of being here,” adding he had long since been “convicted in the press and public opinion.” But he sought to underline his contributions to law enforcement and the DEA's mission, in which he said he had truly believed. He was twice the target of murder-for-hire plots, he told the judge — “an example of the length people will go to to remove me from drug trafficking investigations.”

Scott's remarks — his first since his 2017 arrest — came during an unusual sentencing hearing this week that revealed details of crimes Scott was alleged to have committed but for which he was not charged. The alleged victims included a Louisiana man who accused Scott of planting an ounce of marijuana in his truck in 2005 and a Houston man who said Scott twice lashed his mouth with the medallion on a necklace he was wearing during a 1999 arrest that brought no charges, then confiscated the chain and took nearly a year to return it.

Scott was convicted in 2019 of orchestrating false testimony against a Houston-based heroin and cocaine trafficker — perjury that tainted the dealer's conviction and allowed him to walk free. The same federal jury found Scott falsified paperwork for a Ford F-150 pickup — a vehicle he directed another drug trafficker to buy so the DEA could seize it and give it to Scott.