WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was convicted of murder Thursday in the shooting deaths of his wife and son in a case that chronicled the unraveling of a powerful Southern family with tales of privilege, greed and addiction.
The jury deliberated for less than three hours before finding Murdaugh guilty of two counts of murder at the end of a six-week trial that pulled back the curtain on the once-prominent lawyer's fall from grace.
Murdaugh, 54, faces 30 years to life in prison without parole when he is sentenced, which in South Carolina is typically right after the verdict but can be delayed if a judge chooses.
Through more than 75 witnesses and nearly 800 pieces of evidence, jurors heard about betrayed friends and clients, Murdaugh's failed attempt to stage his own death in an insurance fraud scheme, a fatal boat crash in which his son was implicated, the housekeeper who died in a fall in the Murdaugh home, the grisly scene of the killings and Bubba, the chicken-snatching dog.
Alex Murdaugh listens as prosecutor Creighton Waters makes closing arguments during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Wednesday, March 1, in Walterboro, S.C.
Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool
In the end, Murdaugh's fate appeared sealed by cellphone video taken by his son, who he called "Little Detective" for his knack for finding bottles of painkillers in his father's belongings after the lawyer had sworn off the pills.
Testimony culminated in Murdaugh's appearance on the witness stand, when he admitted stealing millions from clients and lying to investigators about being at the dog kennels where the shootings took place but steadfastly maintained his innocence in the deaths of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.
"I did not kill Maggie, and I did not kill Paul. I would never hurt Maggie, and I would never hurt Paul — ever — under any circumstances," Murdaugh said.
Murdaugh's 52-year-old wife was shot four or five times with a rifle and their 22-year-old son was shot twice with a shotgun at the kennels near at their rural Colleton County home on June 7, 2021.
Read the full story here:
Photos: Scenes from the Alex Murdaugh murder trial
Alex Murdaugh, right, speaks to his attorney Jim Griffin during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C.
Joshua Boucher
SLED agent David Owen opens evidence containing shoes belonging to Alex Murdaugh during Murdaugh's murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Grace Beahm Alford
Alex Murdaugh looks to defense attorney Dick Harpootlian during Murdaugh's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C.
Joshua Boucher
Alex Murdaugh cries while listening to his son Buster Murdaugh testify during Alex Murdaugh's trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.
Jeff Blake
Buster Murdaugh, the son of Alex Murdaugh, is sworn in to testify during his father's trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.
Grace Beahm Alford
Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian holds Buster Murdaugh's .300 Blackout rifle, similar to the one used to kill Buster Murdaugh's mother, during Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C.
Jeff Blake
Buster Murdaugh, the son of Alex Murdaugh, waits to resume testifying during a break in his father's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C.
Grace Beahm Alford
Alex Murdaugh listens as his defense attorneys Phillip Barber, left, and Dick Harpootlian confer during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C.
Jeff Blake
Alex Murdaugh listens to testimony during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C.
Grace Beahm Alford
Mike Sutton, forensic engineer with North Carolina-based Accident Research Specialists, left, answers questions about bullet trajectory from defense attorney Dick Harpootlian during Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C.
Grace Beahm Alford
Alex Murdaugh listens to testimony during his murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.
Grace Beahm Alford
Alex Murdaugh listens to testimony during his murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County, S.C., home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
Grace Beahm Alford
Defense attorney Margaret Fox speaks with her colleagues during Alex Murdaugh's trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.
Joshua Boucher
Randy Murdaugh hugs Barbara Mixson, caretaker of Libby Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh's mother, after she testified during Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C.
Grace Beahm Alford
Buster Murdaugh, son of Alex Murdaugh, listens during his father's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C.
Joshua Boucher
Alex Murdaugh cries while recounting what he loved about his wife Maggie Murdaugh during murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
Joshua Boucher
Prosecutor Creighton Waters, left, asks Alex Murdaugh if he recognizes two solicitors badges during Murdaugh's murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
Joshua Boucher
Defendant Alex Murdaugh is cross examined by prosecutor Creighton Waters while testifying during his murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Joshua Boucher
Dr. Ellen Riemer, pathologist at the Medical University of South Carolina, gestures to show how a shotgun blast may have caused Paul Murdaugh's brain to explode out of his skull as she testifies during Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C.
Joshua Boucher
Alex Murdaugh wipes his eyes during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.
Andrew J. Whitaker
Alex Murdaugh listens as prosecutor Creighton Waters makes closing arguments during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Wednesday, March 1, in Walterboro, S.C.
Joshua Boucher
Prosecutors converse before the defense's closing statements in Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C.
Andrew J. Whitaker
