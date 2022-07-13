 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Disgraced R&B star R. Kelly back in Chicago for sex trial

  • 0

CHICAGO (AP) — R. Kelly has been returned to the federal jail in downtown Chicago ahead of his trial on child pornography and obstruction-of-justice charges, just two weeks after the disgraced R&B star was sentenced in New York to 30 years in prison for racketeering and sex trafficking.

The 55-year-old Kelly was transferred Tuesday from the federal jail in Brooklyn to the Metropolitan Correctional Center, the Chicago Tribune reported. He was also held at the Chicago lockup after he was indicted on federal charges in Chicago and New York in 2019.

Jury selection for his federal trial in Chicago is set to begin Aug. 15.

Kelly was convicted in 2021 in New York on charges that he sexually abused young fans, including children, in a systematic scheme that prosecutors alleged went on for decades. He was sentenced in June.

People are also reading…

Kelly has denied any wrongdoing.

Kelly was indicted in 2002 in Illinois state court on 21 counts of child pornography, but was acquitted six years later by a jury.

Federal prosecutors allege Kelly and two co-defendants fixed that state trial, saying Kelly arranged for a girl and her parents to travel overseas to prevent them from talking with police prior to his 2002 indictment and later instructed them to lie to a grand jury about the case.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Chicago Tribune.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dispatcher who didn't send ambulance charged in 2020 death

Dispatcher who didn't send ambulance charged in 2020 death

A Pennsylvania 911 operator faces involuntary manslaughter and other charges for failing to send an ambulance to the rural home of a woman who died of internal bleeding about a day later. A county detective last week filed charges against 50-year-old Leon Price, of Waynesburg, in the July 2020 death of Diania Kronk. The charges are based on Price’s failure to dispatch help without getting more assurance that Kronk would go to the hospital. A legal expert says criminal charges against dispatchers are rare. The daughter of the 54-year-old Kronk says she believes her mother would have lived if an ambulance had been sent.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

‘A new era’: NASA unveils more Webb Telescope images of universe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News