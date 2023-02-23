Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh took the stand in his own defense at his double murder trial Thursday to deny killing his wife and son but admitted lying about when he last saw them.

Murdaugh, 54, is charged with fatally shooting his wife, Maggie, 52, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, who were killed near kennels on their property on June 7, 2021. He faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted. Murdaugh continued to staunchly deny any role in the killings in his testimony five weeks into his trail.

“I did not shoot my wife or son any time, ever,” Murdaugh responded to his defense attorney's questioning after taking the stand.

Murdaugh admitted he lied to police about being at the kennels with his wife and son before the killings. But he blamed his addiction to opioids for clouding his thinking and creating a distrust of state law enforcement agents.

“As my addiction evolved over time, I would get in these situations, these circumstances where I would get paranoid thinking,” Murdaugh said.

The once-prominent attorney had told police that he was visiting his ailing mother in another town and not near his Colleton County home in the hours before the killings. But several witnesses testified that they believed they heard Murdaugh’s voice along with his son and wife on cellphone video taken at the kennels about five minutes before the shootings.

“I would never intentionally do anything to hurt either one of them,” Murdaugh said in court, tears running down his cheeks. Read the full story here:

