Disney cruises will require passengers ages 5 and up to be vaccinated starting in January

Disney Cruise Line announced that all passengers ages 5 and up must be vaccinated against Covid-19 beginning in January, expanding its mandate to cover children who are now eligible for inoculation in the US.
"As we set sail again, the health and safety of our Guests, Cast Members and Crew Members is a top priority. Our focus remains on operating our ships in a responsible way that continues to create magic for all on board," Disney Cruise Line said in a statement.
The requirement will begin January 13, 2022, the company said. Children under the age of 5 must show proof of a negative test between 3 days and 24 hours before departure, and children from age 5-11 can complete the testing requirements to board sailings before January 13.
The announcement is in line with the company policy stating that all vaccine-eligible guests -- as defined by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention -- must be inoculated against Covid-19 before boarding. The US Food and Drug Administration authorized in late October that doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to children ages 5-11 could be distributed, which received the CDC's endorsement.
Proofs of vaccination accepted by the cruise line for passengers are those from Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Covishield, Novavax, Sinopharm and Sinovac, the statement said.
The cruise industry has been working to bounce back from the Covid-19 pandemic and has made strides to provide safe travel for passengers through vaccine mandates and additional safety protocols, yet some cases have been reported.
"We are resuming sailing in a gradual, phased approach that emphasizes multiple layers of health and safety measures," Disney Cruise Line said, citing CDC guidance and medical experts in their decisions.
About 1.9 million children under the age of 12 have received their first dose of vaccine, according to CDC data, and the 5-11 age group comprises around a third of all new vaccinations over the past two weeks.
***
History of vaccine mandates in the US
1777: George Washington mandates smallpox vaccines for all his soldiers
1809: Massachusetts institutes the first vaccine mandate
1813: Congress establishes the US Vaccine Agency
1855: Massachusetts institutes the first school vaccine mandates
1867: The Urbana, Ohio, board of health passes a law requiring citizens to get available vaccines in the event of future epidemics
1898: The UK’s Vaccination Act allows objections and exemptions to vaccine mandates
1902: Congress passes the Biologics Control Act
1905: The US Supreme Court decides Jacobson v. Massachusetts
1922: The US Supreme Court decides Zucht v. King
1944: The US Supreme Court decides Prince v. Massachusetts
1977: The nationwide Childhood Immunization Initiative begins
1980: All 50 states have laws requiring vaccines for children to attend public schools
1987: The Arizona Court of Appeals decides Maricopa County Health Department v. Harmon
2015: California becomes the first state to eliminate personal belief exemptions to vaccines for children in public and private schools
2021: President Biden announces a sweeping COVID-19 vaccine mandate
CNN's Deidre McPhillips contributed to this report.