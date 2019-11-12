Disney Plus suffers some technical difficulties at launch
0 comments
AP

Disney Plus suffers some technical difficulties at launch

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

NEW YORK (AP) — Disney's brand-new streaming service Disney Plus may be a victim of its own success.

The $7-a-month service offering an array of Disney classics and new shows suffered some technical difficulties hours after launching at 3 a.m. E.T. on Tuesday.

The problems started a little before 7 a.m., according to downdetector.com, a website that tracks outages. It received more than 8,000 reports of difficulties, mostly with video streaming. Others reported problems logging in.

Disney is working to resolve the issue after consumer demand exceeded its expectations, said spokeswoman Karen Hobson. The company did not say what caused the problem.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+15
Aging US dams pose risk to thousands
National

Aging US dams pose risk to thousands

  • Updated
  • 12 min to read

A more than two-year investigation has found scores of dams nationwide in poor condition. They loom over homes, businesses, highways or entire communities that could face life-threatening floods if the dams don't hold.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News