Disney swings to profit as reopened parks bolster revenue

The Walt Disney Co. swung to a profit in its most recent quarter as reopened parks provided a revenue bounce.

Revenue in the parks and products division surged to $4.3 billion from $1.1 billion a year ago, as theme parks closed last year were open for part or all of this year’s quarter. Disney World in Florida has been open since last summer; California’s Disneyland only came back at the end of April.

The effect of the pandemic lingers at the parks, many of which are operating at reduced capacities, the company says. Disney is among the country’s largest employers to require worker vaccinations. It also announced in July that visitors to its U.S. theme parks must again wear masks indoors.

Disney on Thursday reported that its net income was $918 million in the three months through July 3, compared with a loss of $4.72 billion in its fiscal third quarter a year ago. Earnings per share came to 50 cents, or 80 cents excluding one-time items, while revenue climbed 45% to $17.02 billion.

Analysts polled by FactSet predicted earnings of 55 cents per share on revenue of $16.76 billion. Disney shares jumped more than 5% to $188.72 in after-hours trading.