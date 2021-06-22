DISPATCH: In tornado's wake, navigating a reluctant town

She described how her husband, Jesse, had been trying to turn on a generator shortly after 11:30 p.m., just as the tornado approached. Upon hearing it, her husband hurried back inside and huddled in a closet with his wife and two children.

A few minutes after the twister passed his home, Jesse Clemmons told me he got an alert on his phone. It was a tornado warning.

I walked with him as he showed me his family's damaged backyard. Trampolines sat destroyed. A swing set had been thrown a couple hundred feet away into a nearby forested area. The brick foundation of the house was intact, and the home itself largely unscathed.

When I asked if he knew of other people in the area whose homes were hit harder, he took me on a golf cart tour of the neighborhood, where I was able to reach properties that couldn’t be entered by car — or by TV station van. The images I saw alarmed me.

There was the car stuck in a ditch on the side of the road. There was the string of power lines that construction crews had been propelling back up from 45-degree angles. But perhaps most devastating was the home of 54-year-old electrician Tim Long.