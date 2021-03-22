DISPATCH: When home burns, and your job is to cover it

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — The redwood forests of the Santa Cruz Mountains had not burned in decades. But they burned the year I lived there.

Aug. 18, 2020, will be forever ingrained in my mind, not only as the date on which I found myself displaced from my home by wildfire, but also the day I became a different kind of reporter — one covering the blaze that threatened my own community.

Sometimes, you are in the right position at the right time to the best suited reporter to cover a story — even if it isn’t your beat, and even if you’ve never covered anything related before.

My partner and I had spent the afternoon by the bay, miles from the San Lorenzo Valley. Of course, the wildfire season had already touched our lives as they did across California. Most of the state experienced poor air quality and heavy smoke from a number of fires.

We knew there was fire at Butano State Park that day, but we did not anticipate quite how quickly things would change. We watched anxiously as reports came in that fire was encroaching on Boulder Creek, where we lived, and we were on our way back home when I got the notification that our neighborhood was under an evacuation order.

We drove faster.