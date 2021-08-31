Displaced by Ida: Low on funds, family of 7 looks for refuge

“If I’m unable to work after so long, they let you go,” she said.

While displaced, Savoie's 17-year-old, Ressa, is missing school, where she is studying forensic science. Ressa's boyfriend, Timothy, is also missing school, where he is working to get his HVAC license, as well as his job working nights at a supermarket.

Thousands of people with the resources to do so fled before Ida — one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to strike the U.S. — roared ashore in Louisiana on Sunday. But many without the funds for gas or a hotel room were left behind.

Savoie, 39, said she tried to plan ahead to get herself, the babies and the three teenagers out of harm's way. She booked a room at Motel 6 three days ahead of time, and they all loaded into her small SUV on Saturday with just a few outfits apiece and some cash, "thinking we would return quickly after.”

With limited resources, staying at a hotel for much longer is not really an option. Savoie said she's also going to run out of diapers soon.