District says it shouldn't have to give workers gun training

The parents "are concerned about the tragic and fatal accidents that could befall their children when armed school staff have insufficient training and are carrying firearms all day, every day, in their children’s classrooms and on the playground," attorneys for the parents said in an October court filing.

They noted that the parents don't oppose gun rights and that several are, in fact, gun owners.

The district maintains current law doesn't require the extensive training sought by the parents.

If the appeals court ruling is upheld, “no school district can exercise the right to arm its staff unless it turns teachers into police officers, or police officers into teachers,” lawyers for the district argued in a September filing. “This is both entirely impractical and demonstrably wrong as a matter of statutory construction.”

Lawmakers require police training only for officers and left training and qualifications for armed teachers up to school boards, the district lawyers said.

The state Fraternal Order of Police, several gun training and safety experts, and other school districts including Cincinnati and Columbus — Ohio's largest district — filed arguments in support of the parents' position.