Divers back in Gulf; search resumes for capsized boat's crew

PORT FOURCHON, La. (AP) — Divers returned Saturday to the murky, roiling waters of the Gulf of Mexico in search of lost crew members aboard a capsized lift boat off Louisiana, the Coast Guard said.

“They took a break overnight because of the weather, operating as long as they could, but got back out there this morning and they're in the water now," said Petty Officer John Michelli.

Michelli said an update on the search progress would be released later Saturday.

Late Friday, divers recovered two more unresponsive crew members, the Coast Guard said. Commercial divers on the capsized Seacor Power lift boat found them, the Coast Guard statement said. But the Coast Guard said it was not releasing the names of any of those rescued, recovered or still missing out of respect for the privacy of their families.

“Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family, friends and loved ones of everyone involved in this tragic incident,” said Capt. Will Watson, commander of Coast Guard Sector New Orleans. “We are using every asset available to us to continue our search efforts.”

The Lafourche Parish Coroner's Office did not immediately respond Saturday to an emailed request for comment regarding the latest victims recovered from the water.