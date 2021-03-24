Diverse jury raises activists' hopes for ex-cop's trial

Two Blacks were among the 12 jurors and two alternates picked for a Texas panel in 2019 that convicted white officer Roy D. Oliver II of murder for firing into a car packed with teenagers in suburban Dallas, killing Jordan Edwards, a Black 15-year-old.

There was just one African American on the jury that convicted white Chicago officer Jason Van Dyke of second-degree murder in 2018, in the shooting death of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald, a Black teen who was carrying a knife but was walking away when Van Dyke fired at him 16 times. Blacks make up one-third of Chicago’s population, but the jury also included three Hispanics and one Asian American.

During questioning for Chauvin's jury, some people in the pool were strikingly direct about how the color of their skin affected their view of Floyd's death.

A Black man in his 30s who immigrated to America more than 14 years ago said he talked with his wife about the case. “We talked about how it could have been me, or anyone else,” he said.